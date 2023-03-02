Breaking News
Boy spends two days with his dead mother's body thinking she is sleeping

Updated on: 02 March,2023 04:46 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 11-year-old boy spent two days sleeping next to his dead mother thinking she was asleep, police said on Thursday.


Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar.



The boy used to go out to play with his friends, eat with them and return home.


He told his friends that his mother is not talking and is sleeping for the last two days.

The friends informed their parents, who went to the house and found that she was dead, according to police.

On receiving information, police took possession of the body and after legal formalities, the last rites was done. 

