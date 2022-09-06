Breaking News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai records 285 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,540
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > News > India News > Article > Bengaluru rains 23 year old girl electrocuted after scooty skids on flooded road

Bengaluru rains: 23-year-old girl electrocuted after scooty skids on flooded road

Updated on: 06 September,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Top

The girl was returning back home from her workplace when her scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road

Bengaluru rains: 23-year-old girl electrocuted after scooty skids on flooded road

An ambulance and other vehicles move through waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, near Bellandur in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI


A 23-year-old girl died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday.


The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru.

Akhila was returning back home from her workplace when her scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road. The victim tried to grab a nearby electric pole for support, but she got an electric shock after which she fell down.


Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai blames Congress for Bengaluru flood woes

She was shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school.

The family of the deceased has blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bengaluru karnataka india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK