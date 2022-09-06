Bengaluru rains: Tractors, boats to rescue of IT city

Flooding from overnight rain throws life out of gear in Bengaluru; IT companies also take a massive hit

Boats and tractors were deployed to rescue residents of flooded Rainbow Drive Layout, at Sarjapur in Bengaluru, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Torrential rain overnight brought Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday, as several areas were inundated, and waterlogging on roads hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts. With several lakes overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, water entered houses in low-lying areas. IT companies, too, suffered because of rain and waterlogging.



Pic/Twitter@anil_lulla

Waterlogging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning. There are reports of several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

Submerged basement

“Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. We started pumping water out of the road and basement. My basement is completely submerged,” a resident told ANI. Another local said that this situation happens every year due to a poor drainage system.



Rescuers try to pull out a car from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout. Pic/PTI

“This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn’t prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water,” said the resident.

Temporary drain



Children sit on a bed, as flood water enters their home. PIC/ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “There is a plan on how to create a temporary drain and how to go about it (drain out water), it will be operationalised today.” Meanwhile, he has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. This comes after the IT companies asked the CM to solve the outer ring road issue. “We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We’ll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain,” he told ANI.

Rs 225 CR

Estimated loss suffered by the IT companies in Bengaluru

