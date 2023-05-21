Bengaluru streets filled with new CM’s posters

Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in for the second term, says will issue an order for the implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the party before the Assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds hands with newly-elected Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar during the swearing-in ceremony at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Streets in Bengaluru were plastered with colourful banners congratulating Congress leader Siddaramaiah as he was sworn in as the new chief minister of Karnataka on Saturday. Another set of posters bearing images of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, reading “Welcome to Karnataka” also dotted several streets of the capital city.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pictures of a smiling Siddaramaiah on giant hoardings greeted motorists and other passers-by.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM

The newly-elected CM also said on Saturday that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five “guarantees” promised by the party before the elections. He said his government will give administration as expected by the people of Karnataka. “We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself,” Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath.

