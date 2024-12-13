Bengaluru tech professional Atul Subhash, 34, tragically died by suicide, leaving behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment. The Bengaluru Police have issued a notice to his wife, asking her to appear for interrogation.

A four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including a female police officer, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, the tech professional who tragically died by suicide. The police team pasted a notice at the residence, directing her to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

The notice reads: "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within three days," according to ANI.

Atul Subhash, 34, who worked as the deputy general manager of a private firm, was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on Monday. In his 24-page suicide note, Subhash alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives. He also claimed that a judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to "settle" a case involving him.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, who resides in Samastipur, Bihar, revealed that his son was "broken from inside" due to the multiple legal cases filed against him and his family by his wife. Kumar stated, "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption, but he would fight as he believed in the truth. However, he was deeply affected and didn’t share his struggles with anyone."

The ordeal reportedly began in January 2021, when Subhash's wife filed a series of cases against him and his family. "She started filing cases since January 2021... My son thought she had gone to her maternal uncle's home with their one-year-old son after the pandemic. Instead, she began legal proceedings against our entire family," Kumar explained.

As per ANI reports, Subhash’s suicide note disclosed that his wife had accused him under various sections, including charges of murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry demands—nine cases in total. He wrote the phrase “Justice is due” on each page of the note, highlighting his despair.

The tragic case has drawn attention to the misuse of legal provisions. On 11 December, the Supreme Court, while quashing a separate Section 498A case, expressed concern about its misuse, calling it a tool for personal vendetta. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh noted that such cases often lead to undue harassment of husbands and their families.

(With inputs from ANI)