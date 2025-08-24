Breaking News
‘Bhagodi dulhan’ arrested for robbing five grooms in Jammu

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

The bride fled within two days. Pic/x@_pampruk

Police have cracked open what sounds like a real-life plot from Dolly Ki Doli. Five people, including a woman from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for running a fake marriage racket that duped unsuspecting grooms of lakhs. The scam came to light after Rashpal Chand of Dori Dager complained that his new bride vanished just two days after the wedding. “She fled with her accomplices, leaving the groom high and dry,” a police spokesman said.

After the marriage was solemnised, the bride, along with her accomplices, fled within two days, he said. A probe revealed that the gang was operating a fraudulent nexus under the guise of a marriage bureau. The racket managed everything, including arranging the bride, priest, and related formalities, the spokesman said, adding that shortly after marriage, the bride would desert the groom on one pretext or the other. Police have arrested Deepak Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both from Poonch, Arun Kumar, a native of Bihar, and Istakhar and Kusum Lata, the “bride”, both from Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said. Four similar cases surfaced during the probe from Akhnoor and Nagrota, he said. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


