Police have cracked open what sounds like a real-life plot from Dolly Ki Doli. Five people, including a woman from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for running a fake marriage racket that duped unsuspecting grooms of lakhs. The scam came to light after Rashpal Chand of Dori Dager complained that his new bride vanished just two days after the wedding. “She fled with her accomplices, leaving the groom high and dry,” a police spokesman said.

After the marriage was solemnised, the bride, along with her accomplices, fled within two days, he said. A probe revealed that the gang was operating a fraudulent nexus under the guise of a marriage bureau. The racket managed everything, including arranging the bride, priest, and related formalities, the spokesman said, adding that shortly after marriage, the bride would desert the groom on one pretext or the other. Police have arrested Deepak Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both from Poonch, Arun Kumar, a native of Bihar, and Istakhar and Kusum Lata, the “bride”, both from Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said. Four similar cases surfaced during the probe from Akhnoor and Nagrota, he said.

