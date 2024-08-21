The ongoing protests are against the Supreme Court's recent judgement on reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had announced Bharat Bandh on August 21

Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call, in Arrah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Bharat Bandh: Security tightened ahead of protest call by BSP, Bhim Sena in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior x 00:00

Heavy police security arrangements were on Wednesday made in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district ahead of a protest rally called by Bahujan Samaj Party and Bhim Sena amid the Bharat Bandh, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing protests are against the Supreme Court's recent judgement on reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had announced Bharat Bandh on August 21, as per the ANI.

The district administration and police are on alert mode, police personnel are taking rounds, barricades have been put up and drone cameras are active for the security arrangement in the district.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh told ANI, "In view of the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by various organisations, Gwalior police are continuously patrolling here since 6 am on Wednesday. Over 150 fixed barricades were put up for the security and all the police officials, including CSP and Additional SP are taking rounds."

"Here the call for the protest is majorly by Bahujan Samaj Party and Bhim Sena. We have continuous communication with all the senior and junior workers of these organisations. The program will be held according to the plans discussed in the meeting. Those whoever tried to create nuisance, we have made proper arrangements to take strict action against them," the officer said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The main call of these organisations is to submit a memorandum here and markets will be opened as usual. There isn't any call for market 'bandh'. If anyone forcibly tries to close the market then arrangements have been made to take action for that, SP Singh further said.

"We are in communication with the office-bearers of these organisations and permission granted to them which they sought. We will cooperate with their pre-decided programs. We are monitoring their move with drone cameras. The anti-social elements are under our surveillance," the officer said, the ANI reported.

Additionally, cyber police and social media teams are continuously monitoring their activities on digital platforms. Notices being issued that if anyone tries to share a post which disturbs social harmony, then FIR will be lodged against the person concerned, he added.

Notably, the 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' are observing a day-long Bharat Bandh on Wednesday to protest against the Supreme Court ruling that permits sub-classification within reservation categories for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The apex in a landmark ruling on August 1, ruled that states have the power to sub-classify SCs and STs and said that the authority concerned, while deciding if the class is adequately represented, must calculate adequacy based on effective and not quantitative representation.

(with ANI inputs)