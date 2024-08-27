Although cholera is both preventable and treatable, the number of cases and deaths worldwide has been steadily increasing since 2021. From early 2023 to March this year, 824,479 cases and 5,900 deaths were reported across 31 countries, according to Bharat Biotech’s statement

Bharat Biotech International has introduced a new single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) called HILLCHOL®.

According to a statement from the company, HILLCHOL® was developed under licence from Hilleman Laboratories, which is funded by Merck (US) and Wellcome Trust (UK), to tackle cholera.

Currently, only one manufacturer supplies this type of vaccine globally, leading to an estimated annual shortfall of 40 million doses.

To address this global shortage, Bharat Biotech has set up large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of HILLCHOL®.

Cholera primarily spreads through the faecal contamination of water and food, a problem that worsens in the aftermath of natural disasters and in overcrowded areas with limited access to clean water.

HILLCHOL® is administered orally on Day 0 and Day 14 and is suitable for individuals over one year old. The vaccine is presented in a single-dose respule format and must be stored at temperatures between +2°C and +8°C. It is one of the first vaccines to be available in a mono-multidose format. While the cholera vaccine offers additional protection against infection, it should be noted that it does not replace other preventive measures.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, stated, "Vaccines are the most effective means to prevent, limit, and control cholera outbreaks. HILLCHOL® is a prime example of a successful partnership resulting in a public health solution."

Ella added that the new large-scale production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar would significantly enhance the production and supply of this oral cholera vaccine.

The launch of HILLCHOL® is the outcome of an extensive international collaboration involving Hilleman Laboratories, Bharat Biotech, the University of Gothenburg, and Gotovax AB, according to the statement from Bharat Biotech. (ANI)