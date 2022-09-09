Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at undoing damage done by BJP RSS Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at undoing damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 09 September,2022 02:01 PM IST  |  Kanyakumari
PTI |

Top

Gandhi accused the BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressurising those who are against them

Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at undoing damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari. Pic/PTI


Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at the BJP over its 'Parivar Bachao' remark, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country.


Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressurising those who are against them.

"Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS," he said.


Gandhi alleged that the BJP has appointed its own people to the institutions of the country.

Also Read: Facilities at campsites, containers 'basic'; BJP trying to 'defame' Yatra: Congress

"They pressurise those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight," he told reporters.

Gandhi is undertaking a 3,570-km yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

The BJP has termed it "Parivar Bachao" yatra, claiming it is aimed at saving the Gandhi family which is facing corruption charges in the National Herald case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress india national news bharatiya janata party rahul gandhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK