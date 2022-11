Bharat Jodo Yatra: Indore shop gets threat letter; probe launched

The letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium on November 28

Rahul Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic

A shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium on November 28, prompting the police to launch investigation, an official said on Friday.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, he said, adding that they suspect that it was a hoax threat.

Talking to PTI, Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said, "A sweet-snacks shop in Juni area of the city has received a letter on Thursday evening, which says that if the participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra stay at the Khalsa stadium, bomb blasts could be carried out in the city."

The anonymous letter does not directly speak about targeting Gandhi using the bomb, he added.

A first information report (FIR) under section 507 (criminal intimidation by unknown person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this connection.

"We have started an investigation into the threat letter. However, we suspect that this act was done by some mischievous elements," Mishra said.

State Congress Secretary Nilabh Shukla demanded a probe into the letter and said security arrangements need to be beefed up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The foot march, which is currently in Maharashtra, will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

