Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > News > India News > Article > Bharat Jodo Yatra is family saving campaign to keep control of Gandhis over Congress BJP

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is 'family-saving campaign' to keep control of Gandhis over Congress: BJP

Updated on: 07 September,2022 03:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi could not unify his own party as he took a swipe at the opposition party, saying there is a regular "court chorus" for him to become the party president again while he is often abroad

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is 'family-saving campaign' to keep control of Gandhis over Congress: BJP

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The BJP on Wednesday dubbed the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as "hollow" and claimed that it was essentially a "family-saving campaign" to keep control of Gandhis over the party and was another attempt to establish Rahul Gandhi as a leader.


BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi could not unify his own party as he took a swipe at the opposition party, saying there is a regular "court chorus" for him to become the party president again while he is often abroad.

"Essentially, it is a family-saving campaign. The family's and the party's political expanse has been shrinking while they face corruption charges. This is not about unifying the country but trying to establish him (Rahul) again as a leader. I would like to know how many times he will be launched and relaunched?" Prasad said while interacting with reporters.


Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days

Referring to the recent exits of leaders from the Congress, including that of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prasad said Rahul Gandhi couldn't even unify his party.

The BJP leader also alleged that Gandhi had in the past "worked to weaken the country's unity" by seeking evidence of the Indian armed forces' action on terror camps inside Pakistan and questioned the government's various moves, including the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His "record has been about weakening the country's unity" and now he is embarking on a tour to unify it, Prasad said.

"The country should know how hollow this yatra is", he said.

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mocked the yatra, which begins on Thursday, as a "comedy of the century".

"The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed to it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification." he tweeted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news bharatiya janata party congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK