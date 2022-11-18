Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kargil war hero Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Rahul Gandhi

Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as "Kargil Yoddha" during his visit to Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said

Rahul Gandhi with Deepchand and other supporters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Pic/ PTI

Kargil war hero Nayak Deepchand and Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday. Deepchand, native of Hissar in Haryana, lost a hand and both legs at Tololing during the 1999 Kargil War.

Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as "Kargil Yoddha" during his visit to Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said.

Also Read: Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA, says Sanjay Raut

Deepchand is active in the Adarsh Sainik Foundation and works for the welfare of servicemen who were rendered disabled in the line of duty, it added.

Actor Mona Ambegaonkar too joined the foot-march during the day, the party informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever