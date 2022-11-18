×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > News > India News > Article > Bharat Jodo Yatra Kargil war hero Deepchand actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kargil war hero Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 18 November,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  Shegaon
PTI |

Top

Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as "Kargil Yoddha" during his visit to Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kargil war hero Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi with Deepchand and other supporters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Pic/ PTI


Kargil war hero Nayak Deepchand and Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday. Deepchand, native of Hissar in Haryana, lost a hand and both legs at Tololing during the 1999 Kargil War.


Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as "Kargil Yoddha" during his visit to Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said.



Also Read: Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA, says Sanjay Raut


Deepchand is active in the Adarsh Sainik Foundation and works for the welfare of servicemen who were rendered disabled in the line of duty, it added.

Actor Mona Ambegaonkar too joined the foot-march during the day, the party informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra rahul gandhi news india congress kargil war

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK