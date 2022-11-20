×
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra leg ends, Rahul Gandhi says experience in state enriching

Updated on: 20 November,2022 10:51 PM IST  |  Buldana
The march is scheduled to move towards Madhya Pradesh border and will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra leg ends, Rahul Gandhi says experience in state enriching

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic/ PTI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.


He said he learnt a lot during his 14 days and the experience in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule was enriching.



"I will always cherish this experience," he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio political situation in the country.


The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day.

The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.

