'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will benefit Congress in days to come: Sachin Pilot

Updated on: 15 November,2022 05:28 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan through Jhalawar in the first week of December

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will benefit Congress in days to come: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Pic/PTI


The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is a historic movement that will benefit the Congress in the days to come, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.


The yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan through Jhalawar in the first week of December.



"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is historic and very successful. Rahul Gandhi is leaving an impact on the people. Not just Congress supporters but the common people too are enthusiastic about the yatra," Pilot, the former deputy chief minister, told reporters while touring his assembly constituency of Tonk.


He said the yatra will definitely benefit the Congress in the days to come.

The issues being raised by Rahul Gandhi during the yatra are relevant. The BJP is upset because the yatra is getting huge support, Pilot said, adding that the yatra will get "unexpected reception" in Rajasthan too.

Regarding the "anomalies" in reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, Pilot said, "I think that whatever provisions are there in the Constitution... if the government can improve it without getting into legal entanglements, then we should do it."

The OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti is demanding that the Rajasthan government amend the circular issued in 2018 regarding the reservation to ex-servicemen.

The Samiti said in several recruitments, general OBC candidates did not get the reservation benefits because the OBC quota was occupied by ex-servicemen.

Pilot further said the government should listen to the demands of the people and necessary action should be taken so that those who have been deprived of benefits should get them.

"I always say that we should do everything possible to improve the future of the youth, especially those who are our educated brothers and sisters. Every possible effort should be made to fulfil the expectations of the youth of Rajasthan," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

