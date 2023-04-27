Bharat Rashtra Samiti to contest Maharashtra zilla parishad polls

Rao made the announcement while speaking at a party function on Wednesday, wherein some leaders from the neighbouring state joined BRS

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. File Pic

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-headed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will constitute party committees and contest in zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra whenever they are held.

Rao made the announcement while speaking at a party function on Wednesday, wherein some leaders from the neighbouring state joined BRS, according to a press release.

He further said BRS committees will be formed in every village of Maharashtra from May 7 to June 7 and a huge Kisan rally will be organized there with 10 to 12 lakh people.

The BRS party has held three public rallies in Maharashtra so far.

"BRS will enter the fray with Zilla Parishad elections. The party will go door-to-door and greet every person," the release quoted him as saying.

The party is also planning to set up permanent offices of BRS in Nagpur and Aurangabad.

Lashing out at BJP, the southern satrap said people are asking him to rescue Maharashtra from the 'Kichidi' government.

Except Telangana, every state, including Maharashtra is facing water and electricity problems in the country, he claimed.

Though India has abundant water resources to meet its drinking water, irrigation, industrial needs, the country is facing water scarcity, he alleged.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will work as 'Bharat Parivartan Mission', he noted.

Listing out the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana by his government, the Chief Minister said there were no farmer suicides in the state even as migrant labourers are returning to their native places.

The Telangana government is providing Rs 10,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme as crop investment assistance, he noted.

