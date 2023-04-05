Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's lawyer alleges she was killed, demands CBI probe

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the demand while alleging that the 25-year-old actress' death was not by suicide, rather she was killed by some people in the hotel room

Akanksha Dubey. Pic/Instagram

The lawyer of popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Sarnath area, has demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the demand while alleging that the 25-year-old actress' death was not by suicide, rather she was killed by some people in the hotel room.

Tripathi, who has taken up the case for the victim's mother Madhu Dubey, raised several points in the letter to the chief minister, pointing at suspicion over the death.

He also alleged that Akansha's body was "forcibly cremated" despite her mother's insistence the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and were not paying her for her work, the lawyer alleged.

The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

