Bidding ‘scam’ in Goa, says Cong

The Congress on Saturday alleged that projects worth crores of rupees were being awarded to private players without competitive bidding and asked if the BJP-led Centre would initiate an Enforcement Directorate probe.

Congress' head of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera claimed that more than 20 projects worth over Rs 300 crore were awarded to private players without competitive bidding. There was no immediate comment from either the Goa government or the BJP on the charges.

