Home > News > India News > Article > Bidding scam in Goa says Cong

Bidding ‘scam’ in Goa, says Cong

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

There was no immediate comment from either the Goa government or the BJP on the charges.

Representation pic

The Congress on Saturday alleged that projects worth crores of rupees were being awarded to private players without competitive bidding and asked if the BJP-led Centre would initiate an Enforcement Directorate probe.


Congress' head of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera claimed that more than 20 projects worth over Rs 300 crore were awarded to private players without competitive bidding. There was no immediate comment from either the Goa government or the BJP on the charges.


Rs 300 cr
Amount Grand Old Party claimed the ‘scam’ is worth


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

congress Enforcement Directorate bharatiya janata party India news national news goa

