Democracy thrives when leaders tolerate strong Opposition, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. Pic/PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the biggest test of democracy is that the 'king' (ruler) tolerates and introspects even the strongest opinion against him.

He was speaking in an event of book release at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that literary people, intellectuals and poets that they should be openly and strongly expressing their views.

"What happens in politics these days has happened in other places as well, one has lost his own existence, difference of opinion in our country is not a problem, our problem is having no opinion. We are neither rightists nor leftists, we are opportunists," Gadkari said.

"It is expected from literary people, intellectuals, and poets that they should openly and strongly express their views and opinions, and if there is any biggest test of democracy, then it is that if any opinion is against the king, then the king should tolerate it and should introspect over it, this is the real democracy," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Gadkari attended the Engineers' Day event at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), and said that there is a need for transparency and a time-bound decision-making process.

He pointed out what the use is if a knowledgeable person does not understand the spirit behind the law.

"There is a difference between letter and spirit. If a knowledgeable person does not understand the spirit behind the law, then what is the use? Sometimes the situation is such that even if potholes on the roads are to be filled, the order of the boss is required. I do not want to say much about them right now, but other times, as soon as the money is in hand, the work begins, very quickly. We have 'Newton's father' here, the more weight you put on the file, the faster it moves forward. There is a need for transparency and a time-bound decision-making process," said Gadkari on Sunday.

Last week, in a major revelation, Nitin Gadkari said that he turned down an offer for the Prime Minister's position from a political leader, stating that becoming PM was not the aim of his life.

Addressing the media fraternity at late Anil Kumar Patrakarita Puraskar Samaroh organised by Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan on Saturday, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that he is loyal to his conviction and organisation, and won't compromise with that.

"I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a Prime Minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and organisation and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is most important to me. I think that this conviction is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," Gadkari said.

