Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies following prolonged illness

BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness, party sources said. Singh, 59, had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he breathed his last in the morning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Singh, who represented the Gopalganj assembly seat, and had served as the minister for cooperatives in the NDA government that fell last week.

Kumar spoke to the deceased MLA's son over phone and announced that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

