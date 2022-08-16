Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies following prolonged illness

Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies following prolonged illness

Updated on: 16 August,2022 11:55 AM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Singh, who represented the Gopalganj assembly seat, and had served as the minister for cooperatives in the NDA government

Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies following prolonged illness

Representation Pic


BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness, party sources said. Singh, 59, had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he breathed his last in the morning.


Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Singh, who represented the Gopalganj assembly seat, and had served as the minister for cooperatives in the NDA government that fell last week.

Also Read: Bihar politics: BJP top brass to hold meeting on Tuesday


Kumar spoke to the deceased MLA's son over phone and announced that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bihar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK