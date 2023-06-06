Breaking News
Bihar bridge collapse: Dy CM hiding truth, claims BJP

Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar said strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the incident. He also said the bridge had caved in last year, too

Under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge collapsed, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Bihar bridge collapse: Dy CM hiding truth, claims BJP
Bihar BJP on Monday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was “hiding the truth” over the collapse of an under-construction bridge in the state. The saffron party slammed the RJD leader for his comment that “many structural defects” of the bridge have been pointed out by experts. The bridge over the Ganga river was supposed to connect Khagaria district with Bhagalpur.


Reacting to Yadav’s remark, senior BJP leader and former state road construction department minister Nitin Nabin told PTI, “When experts who inspected the bridge had already informed the government that there were serious structural defects, then why did the government allow the continuation of the construction work? The department should have immediately stopped that.”


Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar said strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the incident. He also said the bridge had caved in last year, too.


