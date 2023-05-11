Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for more opposition parties to unite against BJP

Nitish's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Pic/PTI

If more opposition parties work together and stand united, it will yield a good result while taking on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar, who along with Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's residence in Mumbai, was speaking to reporters.

"When everyone fights together, there will be a contest (with BJP). There will be good success (to opposition parties) and the country will head in the right direction," Kumar said.

Kumar said the opposition parties will decide when their next meeting will take place.

"Our objective is the same...to work in the interest of the country," he said. "There should be no dispute and everyone should stay united," Kumar added.

His meeting with Uddhav Thackeray is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Janata Dal (United) leader will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the day.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year. He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power in Bihar, had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a ¿united opposition¿ which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

