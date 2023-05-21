Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Updated on: 21 May,2023 11:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

File Photo

Listen to this article
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi
x
00:00

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here at 11:30 am on Sunday, sources said.


Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said.



This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month.


Also Read: Aditya Thackeray Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav In Patna

The Bihar chief minister had visited Kejriwal's residence on April 12 as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal had lauded Kumar's efforts and extended his "complete support" to the cause.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news nitish kumar arvind kejriwal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK