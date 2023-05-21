Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said

File Photo

Listen to this article Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi x 00:00

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here at 11:30 am on Sunday, sources said.

Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month.

Also Read: Aditya Thackeray Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav In Patna

The Bihar chief minister had visited Kejriwal's residence on April 12 as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal had lauded Kumar's efforts and extended his "complete support" to the cause.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.