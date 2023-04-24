Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 April,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

Nitish Kumar will meet Mamata Banerjee around 2 pm at state secretariat 'Nabanna'

Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee. File Pics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, sources said.


Kumar will meet Banerjee around 2 pm at state secretariat 'Nabanna', they said.



The two leaders will be holding a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they added.


Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

