Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor

Kishor dared the CM to honour his assurance that he gave to the youths, after formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August

Prashant Kishor. File Pic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if the JD(U) chief fails to fulfil his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has said.

Talking to reporters in Makhania village in East Champaran district, Kishor dared the CM to honour his assurance that he gave to the youths, after formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August.

"The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had claimed that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector.

Also Read: Won't contest elections myself: Prashant Kishor

"Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said that his RJD, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I, along with the youths of Bihar, will gherao Kumar if he fails on this front," Kishor said on Saturday.

Kumar had in August also asserted that the new government would like to exceed the employment generation target.

"We are together and have this concept of 10 lakh jobs. We will do it. I would say, we shall be aiming at 20 lakh jobs," the chief minister had said.

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, had earlier claimed if the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides 5-10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.

Kishor is on a 3,500-km long 'padayatra' of the state.

He had recently ruled out the possibility of contesting elections, but reiterated his pledge to build a "better alternative" for Bihar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.