Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather condition

Nitish Kumar was on a scheduled aerial survey of drought-hit areas in Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Gaya districts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Pic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Gaya on Friday because of bad weather conditions, a senior police officer said.

Kumar was on a scheduled aerial survey of drought-hit areas in Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Gaya districts.

"While returning to Patna, the pilot of the helicopter executed an emergency landing at Gaya International airport due to bad weather conditions,¿ Vinay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Magadh range, told reporters in Gaya.

Also Read: Bihar govt aiming to provide 20 lakh jobs, says CM Nitish Kumar

When the weather conditions did not improve, the CM took the road route to reach the state capital, he said.

Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall.

In July, Kumar had said that the government was keeping an eye on the monsoon progress and would start taking steps if rains continued to elude Bihar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal