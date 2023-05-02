Bihar Congress leader files petition in court accusing Amit Shah of spreading communal tension

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 May,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  Darbhanga (Bihar)
The petitioner has assailed an election speech of Shah, delivered on April 25 in Karnataka where assembly polls will be held on May 10

A Congress leader in Bihar on Tuesday filed a petition before a court accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading communal tensions and tarnishing the party's reputation.


The petition was filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Darbhanga, by Pratibha Singh, who is the Congress' in charge of Hayaghat assembly seat.



The petitioner has assailed an election speech of Shah, delivered on April 25 in Karnataka where assembly polls will be held on May 10.


The petitioner has taken exception to Shah's statement that the state will be "afflicted with riots" if the Congress, shown as having the upper hand in poll surveys, formed the next government in Karnataka, which is currently ruled by the BJP.

The petitioner has contended that the statement has cast aspersions on the Congress and triggered communal tension.

The court has fixed May 4 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

