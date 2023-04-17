Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

The death toll rose to 26 on Monday, with four more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor, police said

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he is deeply pained over the deaths in the suspected hooch tragedy at Motihari in East Champaran district, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The death toll rose to 26 on Monday, with four more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor, police said.

I am deeply pained at what happened in Motihari I know that the majority of people who die in such incidents belong to the economically weaker sections Despite our best attempts, hooch incidents are taking place in the state and people are dying after consuming spurious liquor, Kumar told reporters.

We have decided to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. But, the amount will only be given if their family members give in writing to the district magistrate concerned that the death took place after consuming illicit liquor. They will have to disclose the source from where the alcohol was procured, too, he said.

He also said the family members will have to declare that they would encourage people to quit liquor and support prohibition laws of the state government.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016.

The compensation amount will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Kumar added.

