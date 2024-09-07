"Bihar is moving forward on path of development," says JP Nadda

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda inaugurated the eye building of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) hospital in Patna and other medical facilities in the state

JP Nadda. Pic/PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that it is important to keep the present government of Bihar in power to change the condition of Bihar. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that under his leadership, Bihar is moving forward on the path of development.

"If you want to change the condition of Bihar, it is important to keep them (the present government of Bihar) in power...Today, under the leadership of PM Modi and the present government, Bihar is moving forward on the path of development," said JP Nadda.

"Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and some other states were considered 'bimaru rajya', but today you all will be happy to know that under the leadership of PM Modi and the CMs of these states, these 'bimaru rajya' have converted into developing states," he added.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda inaugurated the eye building of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) hospital in Patna and other medical facilities in the state.

Speaking at the event, JP Nadda said, "When I was the minister in 2019, the last foundation stone I laid was here at the ophthalmology department in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. After becoming the minister once again, the first inauguration that I am doing is here at IGIMS."

On this occasion, JP Nadda recalled the achievements of the Modi government in the health sector in the past ten years.

"There were 6 All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions, but now there are 22," the Union Health Minister said.

He also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for providing land for AIIMs in Darbhanga.

Highlighting the achievements of the Union government's Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme, he said, "India has the world's largest health coverage programme, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which supports poor people by providing 5 lakh rupees to 55 crore individuals."

The Minister stated that India is number one in terms of universal health coverage.

