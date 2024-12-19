Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar Man shot dead by unidentified bike borne assailants in Buxar

Bihar: Man shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Buxar

Updated on: 19 December,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Patna
IANS |

Top

The deceased, identified as Hriday Narayan Yadav, a resident of Musafir Ganj in the city's police station area, was moving on his way toward the city when the incident occurred

Bihar: Man shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Buxar

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Bihar: Man shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Buxar
x
00:00

A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday evening, police said. 


The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Kamaldah Pond on Station Road, causing panic in the area.


The deceased, identified as Hriday Narayan Yadav, a resident of Musafir Ganj in the city's police station area, was moving on his way toward the city when the incident occurred.


Witnesses reported that criminals allegedly involved in the incident fled on a bike immediately after committing the crime.

The family members of the deceased, upon receiving the news, rushed to the site, deeply distressed by the incident.

The cries of the family have left the local community shaken.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the SHO of the City police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway.

"We are conducting raids to arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify them. They will be apprehended soon," he said.

Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reportedly on his regular commute when the incident occurred.

The police are exploring multiple angles to determine the exact circumstances and motives of the attackers leading to the murder.

The police said that the attack occurred as soon as Yadav parked his bike near the pond.

Eyewitnesses reported that assailants, with their faces covered by mufflers, approached on a bike, carried out the attack, and swiftly fled the scene.

Nearby shopkeepers responded quickly, rushing Yadav to Sadar Hospital after hearing the commotion.

Local shopkeepers reported that the assailants appeared to have planned the attack in advance, as their faces were already covered when they arrived.

The incident unfolded in one of the busiest parts of the city, just hours after SHO Manoj Kumar Singh was instructed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya to maintain law and order.

SP Arya himself visited the spot with a team of officers and is personally overseeing the investigation.

Senior officers, led by SP Arya, are working round the clock to apprehend those responsible.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

patna bihar news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK