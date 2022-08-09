Breaking News
Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm on August 10

Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm on August 10

Updated on: 09 August,2022 09:05 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage

Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm on August 10

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/PTI


Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said.

It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.

More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said.


Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time.
He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

