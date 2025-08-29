Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar on high alert after terror threat input from Pakistan

Bihar on high alert after terror threat input from Pakistan

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria.

Bihar on high alert after terror threat input from Pakistan

The pictures released by the police. Pic/X/@motihari_police

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday. Bihar police headquarters has issued an alert to all district police and has also issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said, “Yes, a general alert has been sounded across the state. All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and ‘extraordinary’ vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. The security has already been heightened in the state.”



bihar pakistan nepal jaish-e-mohammad terror attack India news national news patna

