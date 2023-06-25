Breaking News
Bihar One killed over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Hajipur

Bihar: One killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Hajipur

Updated on: 25 June,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Bihar
ANI

Top

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later

Representational Image

One labourer has died and over 30 others were hospitalised after the leakge of ammonia gas in a dairy in Bihar's Hajipur, a senior official on Saturday. According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later.


"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy [in Hajipur]. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, we have information that some labourers have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department said.


As per the doctors, one labourer died and over 30 others, working in the dairy when the gas leaked, were admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital. "One labourer dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable," Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Hajipur Sadar Hospital, said.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

