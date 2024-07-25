Breaking News
Bill against exam fraud in Bihar

Updated on: 25 July,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was tabled by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and passed with voice vote amidst a walkout by the opposition.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Assembly session. Pic/PTI

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at curbing the scourge of question paper leaks and other malpractices in government recruitment examinations in the state.


The new legislation aims at curbing malpractices in competitive examinations, including the leak of question papers, in the state which, incidentally, has been at the centre of the NEET 2024 question paper leak controversy.


The Bill stipulates severe punishment for those involved in such malpractices, including a prison term of three to five years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

