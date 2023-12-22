Bill on appointments of EC, CEC clears Lok Sabha

Law Minister said present Bill covers areas left out by previous legislations

The RS has already given its nod to the CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023. File pic/ PTI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed after a brief discussion a Bill which seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Responding to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislations.

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote. The government on Thursday also moved three bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial-era criminal laws. Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for passage of the three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on Wednesday. These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. BJP’s Brijalal said they will end colonial legacy.

Parliament passes Telecommunications Bill by voice vote

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to allow the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and provide a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum. The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was approved by the RS through a voice vote. It was passed by the LS on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to allow the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and provide a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum. It also allows the Centre to take possession of a telecom network in case of public emergency or in the interest of public safety.

