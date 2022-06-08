BJP acted against Nupur Sharma when something happened in Gulf countries, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. Sharma, however, after the party action against her, apologised for her remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party took action against Nupur Sharma only when "something happened in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain". "After 10 days PM Narendra Modi said to suspend (Nupur Sharma). No action was taken when we were saying, raising the issue. They acted when something happened in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain," he said while addressing a gathering.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. Sharma, however, after the party action against her, apologised for her remarks. India, in response to the sharp reactions, said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

The 57-member OIC had raised concerns against the "systematic harassment of minorities in India" on Sunday. Meanwhile, India conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities. Owaisi questioned the delay in suspending Nupur Sharma.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Nupur Sharma case, all India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks. The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Several cases have been registered against the suspended BJP leader under the same set of legal provisions. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action. Last month, Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

Earlier on May 27, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debates on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to the suspended BJP spokesperson after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

