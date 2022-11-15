×
BJP attacks Constitution everyday, doesn't want to accept Dalits, tribals should get rights: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 15 November,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Washim
PTI |

Gandhi said tribals are the "original owners of the country" and their rights come first before anyone

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Pic/PTI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution everyday as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights.


Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Washim district on the occasion of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Gandhi said tribals are the "original owners of the country" and their rights come first before anyone.



The rally was attended by tribal community members.

Gandhi alleged that the ideals of Birsa Munda were being attacked from four sides by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

"The BJP attacks the Constitution everyday because they don't want to accept that Dalits, adivasis and the poor should get rights," Gandhi claimed.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Washim district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

