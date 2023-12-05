BJP-backed priests, former ‘cow’ minister elected to Rajasthan assembly

Among the four priests turned politicians, Baba Balaknath, who is an MP from Alwar, has often courted controversies, while Balmukund Acharya, elected from Hawa Mahal, came into limelight after he launched a campaign against the “demolition” of temples in the area

Baba Balaknath

Four Hindu priests have been elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in this election after being fielded by the BJP which wooed voters on the Hindutva plank, vociferously raising issues of alleged minority appeasement.

Among the four priests turned politicians, Baba Balaknath, who is an MP from Alwar, has often courted controversies, while Balmukund Acharya, elected from Hawa Mahal, came into limelight after he launched a campaign against the “demolition” of temples in the area.

