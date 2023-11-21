"BJP compelled to use its agencies...": Congress hits back over ED's action in National Herald Case

The Congress President referred to a quote from former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said that the party has full faith in the wisdom of the people of India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over ED's action to attach properties worth 751 crores in the National Herald Case and said that BJP is compelled to misuse its agencies as it is staring at its defeat in 5 poll-bound States.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs. 751.9 Crore in a money-laundering case investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian (YI) on Tuesday.

"Reports of attachment of AJL's properties by the Enforcement Directorate are a clear indication of the BJP's panic in the ongoing elections. Staring at defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the BJP Govt feels compelled to misuse its agencies. This attempt too will fail and the BJP will be defeated in the polls. National Herald was the voice of the Freedom Movement. The Indian National Congress is proud of its role in the Freedom Movement," Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.

Further, the Congress President referred to a quote from former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said that the party has full faith in the wisdom of the people of India.

"We are reminded of Pandit Nehru's quote on the masthead of the newspaper -- "Freedom is in peril, Defend it with all your might" We will continue to fight for the ideals on which our Democratic Republic is founded. The Indian National Congress has full faith in the wisdom of the people of India to see through this nefarious game," Mallikarjun Kharge added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal Rao also took to X and said that the case has been made-up and shows shameful vendetta politics.

"The ED attaching properties of AJL and Young Indian in a completely frivolous and made-up case is shameful vendetta politics. The BJP must realise that going after India's largest opposition party is akin to going after Indian democracy," Venugopal said.

He further accused the BJP as the murderers of Indian Democracy.

"They are staring at a historic loss in the ongoing 5 state elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If they think they can intimidate us or tarnish our reputation in the people's eyes, they are grossly mistaken. The BJP and its allied agencies are the murderers of Indian democracy. 1.4 billion Indians will give a befitting reply to this fascist politics of revenge and intimidation," KC Venugopal added.

Investigation revealed that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a process issued by the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate of Delhi after taking cognizance of a private complaint vide order dated June 26, 2014.

