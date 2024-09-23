Atishi, Delhi's eighth chief minister, said that she would reign for four months, drawing parallels with Bharat from the Ramayana, who governed Ayodhya while his brother Lord Ram was away by placing his wooden slippers on the throne. Instead of sitting in Kejriwal's chair, she chose a white chair next to it.

Atishi assumed charge as CM on Monday/ PTI

Listen to this article BJP, Congress criticise new Delhi CM Atishi for leaving Arvind Kejriwal's seat vacant x 00:00

On Monday, the BJP and Congress criticised Delhi's new chief minister, Atishi, for refusing to sit in the chair occupied by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. They said that her action was a "grave insult" to constitutional standards and the job of chief minister. Atishi, Delhi's eighth chief minister, said that she would reign for four months, drawing parallels with Bharat from the Ramayana, who governed Ayodhya while his brother Lord Ram was away by placing his wooden slippers on the throne. Instead of sitting in Kejriwal's chair, she chose a white chair next to it, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva branded Atishi's move "insulting," claiming it undermined the chief minister's position and damaged Delhi people's sensibilities. He questioned whether Kejriwal would continue to rule the government from the background.

Sachdeva was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer whether he will run the government through a remote control."

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav denounced the act alleging it highlighted Atishi's status as a "dummy" chief minister.

Speaking to PTI, he said, 'I have a strong objection to this that a person who was in jail for a corruption case is being compared to Lord Ram. Atishi has crossed all limits and presented herself as a dummy chief minister."

The grand old party leader further said that Atishi leaving Kejriwal's chair empty proved that "people should not keep any hope from the Atishi government".

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of disrespecting the Constitution, calling Atishi a "puppet chief minister." He questioned the significance of having an empty chair when the chief minister was present.

"What is the meaning of an empty chair when there is a chief minister in the office? This act shows that she is a puppet CM and it is a grave insult to the Constitution. I am sure that the people of Delhi will take cognisance of it," Tiwari said.

After assuming charge, Atishi remarked, "I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi as Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image. I hope people will bring back Kejriwal in the February polls; his chair will remain in the CM office till then."