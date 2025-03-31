BJP delegation stopped from visiting clash-hit area in West Bengal

“The people of Bengal are witnessing what is happening here. The police of the state are working as the cadre of the ruling TMC,” Majumdar, also the BJP’s West Bengal unit president, told reporters

BJP workers protest in Bengal’s Malda district. Pic/X@BJP4Bengal

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around three kilometres ahead of Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district, where clashes were reported between two communities. As the BJP team was not allowed to visit the violence-hit area, the saffron party leaders and supporters staged a road blockade.

“The people of Bengal are witnessing what is happening here. The police of the state are working as the cadre of the ruling TMC,” Majumdar, also the BJP’s West Bengal unit president, told reporters.

The situation in the clash-hit Mothabari was peaceful, amid heavy deployment of police personnel, a senior police officer said. Clashes erupted a day after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening. A total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with their involvement in the clashes.

