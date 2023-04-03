Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP deliberately entering minority areas with Ram Navami processions without permission says Mamata Banerjee

BJP deliberately entering minority areas with Ram Navami processions without permission, says Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 03 April,2023 02:54 PM IST  |  Khejuri, West Bengal
PTI |

Top

Banerjee's comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district

BJP deliberately entering minority areas with Ram Navami processions without permission, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. File photo


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.


Banerjee's comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.



"Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, do not carry arms with you," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme here at Thakurnagar Ground.


"They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms," she claimed.

Also read: Action be taken against PM Modi for mocking Mamata Banerjee: TMC National General Secretary

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news MID DAY mamata banerjee west bengal kolkata

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK