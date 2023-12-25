Breaking News
BJP dilemma in AP: To ally or not to ally

Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

While the Telugu Desam Party wants an alliance with the BJP, the state’s ruling YSR Congress is keen that the national party go solo in the coming polls like in the 2019 elections, sources in the two regional parties said

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

For a party which fetched less than one per cent of votes in AP in the last LS polls, the BJP finds itself in a rather sweet spot in the state ahead of the 2024 general elections as the two main regional parties vie with each other to keep it on their side.


While the Telugu Desam Party wants an alliance with the BJP, the state’s ruling YSR Congress is keen that the national party go solo in the coming polls like in the 2019 elections, sources in the two regional parties said.


With the state’s minority votes of Muslims and Christians seen as a solid base of the YSR Congress, its leaders are of the view that an electoral alliance with the BJP will not suit their party but have noted its backing to the Modi government’s agenda in Parliament to underline its support.


“The BJP has had differences with its poll allies but never with us. Our leader (Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) has maintained good ties with the BJP leadership and has backed them wholeheartedly without seeking any share in power,” a YSR Congress leader said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

