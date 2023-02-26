BJP doors shut for Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claims BJP will be restricted to less than 100 seats if oppn united

Nitish Kumar. Pic/Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that BJP has shut its door forever for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar, on the other hand, claimed that the BJP will be restricted to fewer than 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls united, and that the Congress will have to make a quick decision about it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna. Pic/PTI

Also Read: I will rather die than join hands with BJP again, says Nitish Kumar

“Kumar is a person who dreams about the Prime Minister’s chair every three years and resorts to ‘paltimar’ tactics. He did the same in August last year and went to those whom our NDA was opposed to right from the start. We have now decided never to open our doors for Nitish Kumar in BJP,” Shah said while addressing the media in Loharia village of West Champaran district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever