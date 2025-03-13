Breaking News
BJP failed to deliver on poll promises: AAP

Updated on: 13 March,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The BJP had on March 8, approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojana to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each to eligible women

AAP workers protest at ITO in Delhi. Pic/X@AamAadmiParty

AAP on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP’s ‘failed’ poll promises, inlcuding giving free LPG cylinders to women during Holi.
 
AAP leader Rituraj Jha, who led protest at ITO, said the BJP has not fulfilled its election promises of providing Rs 2,500 to women and distributing free gas cylinders by Holi. 


The BJP had on March 8, approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojana to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each to eligible women.


The AAP alleged that the BJP has failed to meet its deadline for implementing the welfare schemes.


