BJP files plaint with EC against Sonia Gandhi

The complaint added: “The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. This statement is divisive in nature; it is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating a rift between two people of different states”

Sonia Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Hubballi. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the statement that the party would not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s “reputation, sovereignty or integrity”, and requested it to issue direction for registration of an FIR against her over the use of the word “sovereignty”.

Noting that a “sovereign” by definition is an independent nation, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in her complaint said, “When a country becomes independent, it is called a sovereign country. India is a sovereign country and the state of Karnataka is a proud part in it. Till today no one raised any question about the integrity of Kannadigas with the sovereignty of the nation.”

‘Aimed at creating a rift’

The Congress, referring to Gandhi’s speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, tweeted, “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity”.

Cong accuses EC of bias

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the EC of “bias” over its notice on the party’s “corruption rate card” ads targeting the BJP government in Karnataka and said its leaders are held to a standard that seems reserved only for the Opposition.

Despite the Congress bringing to the EC’s notice on numerous occasions the “brazen and repeated” violations of electoral guidelines by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, the poll commission has not issued one notice or condemnation, the Congress said.

