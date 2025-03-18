BJP gears up for 2026 West Bengal polls: Sukanta Majumdar calls for TMC's ouster, slams Mamata Banerjee

Among those present were MPs Raju Bista, Manoj Tigga, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Jagannath Sarkar, Khagen Murmu, Jayant Kumar Roy, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Mamata Banerjee. File pic

A meeting was held on Monday at the residence of West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar to discuss the party's strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by all BJP MPs from the state and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking to the media, Sukanta Majumdar described the meeting as informal but crucial, as it allowed BJP leaders to deliberate on electoral strategy, key issues, and future plans. "All MPs and the Leader of Opposition participated in the discussion regarding the assembly elections. We exchanged suggestions and strategized on how to ensure the BJP's victory. The Trinamool Congress must be removed from power in 2026, and we are committed to forming a BJP government in West Bengal," he said.

He further stated that a detailed organizational meeting would be held soon to finalise the party's future strategy.

Commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Majumdar said, "For the first time, Mamata Banerjee is using the word 'Hindu' inside and outside the assembly. Previously, there was no instance where she openly used this term. It is due to the BJP's influence that she now claims to come from a Brahmin family." He challenged anyone to find an old video where Banerjee made such a claim, adding that the rise of BJP and Hindutva is responsible for this shift.

Majumdar also spoke about the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, stating that it was never meant for the welfare of the poor. "A separate nation has been created within India through Waqf. The Waqf Board controls more land than Pakistan. Poor Muslims are not benefiting from it, while Trinamool Congress leaders are illegally occupying Waqf properties. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. If passed, it will ensure the proper use of Waqf properties," he added.

