×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP govt giving Agra a new identity Yogi Adityanath

BJP govt giving Agra a new identity: Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 29 November,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Agra
PTI |

Top

The chief minister was speaking during a rally 'Prabhudhhjan' in Targhar ground, during which he also laid foundation stones for several initiatives and inaugurated 88 projects worth Rs 488 crore

BJP govt giving Agra a new identity: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the ongoing projects pertaining to Metro, Smart City and Ganga Jal have given a new identity to Agra, which he said was "one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017".


The chief minister was speaking during a rally 'Prabhudhhjan' in Targhar ground, during which he also laid foundation stones for several initiatives and inaugurated 88 projects worth Rs 488 crore.



Also Read: Amend laws for stricter punishment in 'love jihad' cases: BJP MLA to UP CM after Mehrauli killing


Highlighting the Agra Metro project, the chief minister said the work was being carried out at a quick pace and the facility will be open to public next year.

He credited the BJP's "double engine government", for the tranformation of Agra, which he said was "one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017" into a "cleaner, safer and smarter" city.

Prior to this, he campaigned in Mainpuri for BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the upcoming parliamentary bypoll.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh national news india yogi adityanath agra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK