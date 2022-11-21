BJP has no right to take Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name: NCP MP Supriya Sule

The NCP's Pune city unit staged a protest against the governor over his remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of 'olden days'

Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said it was unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was defending Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and going forward the party has no right to take the Maratha king's name.

The NCP's Pune city unit staged a protest against the governor over his remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days".

During the protest, a party worker was dressed up like Koshyari and slogans were shouted against the governor.

Speaking to reporters, Sule said that it was unfortunate the way the governor has been constantly talking about the great icons of India.

"A video of the BJP's spokesperson is in circulation and it seems like these people are committing the sin of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj constantly. It is unfortunate and it should stop," the NCP leader said.

The NCP has accused BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi of claiming that the founder of the Maratha empire apologised to Mughal king Aurangzeb five times.

In order to put a stop to this, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have hit the road and are protesting, she said.

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defending the governor's statement, Sule said, "If the Opposition does something it becomes a mistake, and if they (BJP) do something, it is not so. This is their double standard." "I was expecting more from Fadnavisji. He was the chief minister for five years. You may have a different ideology, but if Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted and if you are defending it, then it is unfortunate. Going forward, BJP has no right to take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the NCP leader said.

"I can understand that a mistake can happen once, but he (Koshyari) has been speaking again and again. He is a frequent offender. When a mistake is committed again and again, it does not remain a mistake, it becomes a choice," Sule said.

Koshyari had, on Saturday, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" even as he referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing flak from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The governor made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

