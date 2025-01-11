BJP holds protest over AAP’s fake voters claim

Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering “fake” voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency

Hundreds of BJP protesters were seen raising slogans in New Delhi and many were detained. Pic/PTI

The Delhi BJP held a protest on Friday against AAP for allegedly making “fake” claims regarding registration of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the electoral rolls.

Hundreds of protesters were seen raising slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, with some attempting to breach the security barricade near Kejriwal’s residence. The police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from breaching security. Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering “fake” voters in his constituency. In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over applications for the addition of 13,000 new voters between December 15 and January 8.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, “Apparently many of these voters have been brought in from UP, Bihar and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process.” Delhi will go to polls on February 5.

BJP buying votes

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes. “We have received information from sources that leaders of the ‘Gali-Galoch’ (BJP) party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9,000 and distribute only Rs 1,100”.

Feb 5

Day of Delhi Assembly polls

Left parties to contest 6 seats

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said the Left parties have decided to contest six seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, and support the “strongest candidates” fighting against the BJP in other constituencies. She said the CPI(M) would contest two out of the six seats, and “make all efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power” in the national capital. “Candidates of all the parties have already been decided for the Delhi elections. The Left has decided to fight six seats. The CPI(M) will contest two seats. The party has also decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in the rest of the seats,” she said.

