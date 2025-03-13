Breaking News
BJP importing fake Hinduism says Mamata

BJP importing fake Hinduism, says Mamata

Updated on: 13 March,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

The chief minister also expressed concern over the BJP's treatment of minorities and criticised the opposition party for allegedly undermining democratic values

BJP importing fake Hinduism, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing “fake Hinduism” to the state.


The chief minister also expressed concern over the BJP's treatment of minorities and criticised the opposition party for allegedly undermining democratic values. 


Banerjee’s comments came a day after Adhikari claimed that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal in the next assembly polls, Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be “thrown out” of the state Assembly.


In response, Banerjee condemned the statement and remarked, “Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism.”

